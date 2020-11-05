What are you thankful for?
This full-page coloring contest entry will be available in November print issues of the five Vermont Community Newspaper Group publications: Stowe Reporter, News & Citizen, The Other Paper, Shelburne News and The Citizen.
Don't forget to include the entry stub with the child's name, age, address, email, phone, permission, etc.
Who is eligible? Children who live in Lamoille County or Chittenden County, in the following age groups: ages 5 and under, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12. One entry per child. Any medium may be used (crayons, pencils, markers, paint, etc.) as long as the finished piece is dry.
Winners? A winner will be selected in each age group, and the winning images will be printed in an upcoming edition of the paper(s) — plus, all winners will receive a cash prize!
How to enter? Colored pages must be dropped off at our Stowe office (49 School St.) or mailed by Tuesday, Dec. 1. (Please remember to wear a mask when you drop off entries in Stowe.)
• For Lamoille County, mail to: P.O. Box 489, Stowe, VT 05672
• For Chittenden County, mail to: 1340 Williston Road, South Burlington 05403
Entries will not be returned, so if you’d like a copy of your child’s artwork, please make a copy before entering the original.
Questions? Call 802-253-2101 or email jessie@stowereporter.com.
