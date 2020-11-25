Ingredients:
4 cups of pearl onions (frozen)
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
3/4 cup half-and-half
3/4 chicken broth
1/4 minced fresh parsley
3 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese
Directions:
In a saucepan melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually stir in broth and cream. Bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes until thickened. Stir in parsley, cheese and onions.
Pour into a container and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.