Ingredients:
1 stalk of celery
1 cup of minced Spanish onion
1 tablespoon minced ginger
4 cups fresh cranberries
1 1/2 teaspoons mustard seeds
1 teaspoon cinnamon
3/4 cup white sugar
2 oranges, zest and juice
1 cup water
1 tablespoon canola oil
Directions:
Use an 8-quart pot. Add oil, keep on a medium flame. Sauté celery, onions and ginger until translucent.
Add remaining ingredients.
Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15 minutes.
Refrigerate before serving.
Yield is 6 cups, 12 servings.
