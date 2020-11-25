Ingredients:
3/4 cup corn meal
1 1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoons salt
1/3 cup butter
1 1/4 cup milk
1 egg, slightly beaten
Directions:
Melt butter in an 8-inch pan. Combine with egg in small bowl. Pour in butter. Combine liquid and dry ingredients and stir well. Pour into 8-inch pan that the butter was melted in. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown at 425 degrees.
