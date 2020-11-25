Ingredients:
1/2 cup cocoa
1 cup powdered milk
3 cups powdered sugar
2 1/2 cups marzipan (almond or hazelnut) or 2 cups coconut
3 teaspoons extract (almond, hazelnut or coconut)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/4 cup heated invert sugar (1 1/4 for coconut)
Directions:
Combine dry ingredients and mix well using dough hook.
Heat the invert sugar and add it with the extracts to the dry mixture.
Beat with dough hook until well blended. Turn out of the bowl and wrap in plastic wrap until cool. Wrap in individual wrappers like caramels.
