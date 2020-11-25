Ingredients:
2.5 Oz Barr Hill Vodka
0.5 Oz Dry Vermouth
2 Dash Orange Bitters
Directions:
Stir together, garnish with a large lemon twist
An elegantly chilled martini can be one of the best winter warmers. The orange bitters bring out the deeper botanical notes and creamy texture from the distilled honey, and the lemon twists accents the bright pop of the vodka.
