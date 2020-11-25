Ingredients:
1 Oz Barr Hill Gin
1 Oz Amaro (Bespoke)
1 Oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 Oz Raw Honey Syrup
1 Egg White
Directions:
Dry shake, shake, coupe, the discard lemon twist and top with amaro garnish.
This is a great cocktail where you can experiment with different types of amora or anything that is bittersweet.
