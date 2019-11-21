VERMONT
Healthy Lamoille Valley: Talking to Kids about Substance Use
Focus groups for parents of 6th-9th graders; how to talk to kids about drugs and alcohol.
Nov. 14: Johnson Public Library.
Dec. 9: Stowe Free Library.
Dec. 12: Hardwick Town Offices.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Conversation and light refreshments; grocery gift card for participants. Space limited; RSVP at healthylamoillevalley.org.
GREENSBORO
Poetry Workshop
Thursdays at 2 p.m. Free; public welcome. Greensboro Free Library, 55 East Craftsbury Road.
Phyllis, 802-533-9246. greensborofreelibrary.org.
JOHNSON
Johnson Senior Art Group
Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Johnson Municipal Building, 293 Lower Main St. West (upstairs). Work on your own art projects. Artwork displayed once a year at the Copley Hospital Art Gallery, Morrisville. Elaine Scott, 888-7965; Greta Ingalls, 635-2900.
MORRISVILLE
Dad’s Group for fathers, father figures
Tuesdays: 6 to 8 p.m. Conversation; share stories, challenges, triumphs as fathers. Free dinner and child care. At Everyone=Morristown Community Center, 26 Union St. Info: Chris Hindes, 802-696-8447. 888-5229, lamoillefamilycenter.org.
River Arts Center
Third Thursday: Photo Co-op, 6 to 8 p.m. All welcome.
First and third Tuesday: Poetry Clinic, 6 to 8 p.m. Writing exercises. 7 to 8 p.m. Critique of work.
$5 suggested donation for workshops.
74 Pleasant St. 888-1261, riverartsvt.org.
WATERBURY
Waterbury Public Library
Dec. 14: 10 a.m. to noon. Writers’ Wertfrei. Bring 3-5 pages of work in progress or completed. Newcomers welcome. No obligation to share work. SAL room.
Dec. 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Board and Tabletop Games. Drop-in. Vinni Yasi, board game aficionado.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: Free 30-minute personal technology help sessions.
Wednesdays: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Chair Yoga with Diana Whitney; all levels. Drop-ins welcome.
Register: 244-7036 or judi@waterburypubliclibrary.com