STOWE
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
Nov. 29: 3 and 7 p.m. Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders. World class innovative illusionist Vitaly Beckman. $25 to $55. 122 Hourglass Drive. 760-4634, sprucepeakarts.org.
BURLINGTON
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
MainStage
Rice Memorial High School: "Stunt Night": Nov. 26: 4 and 8 p.m. Four unique musical comedies by students; 90-year tradition (rmhsvt.org).
Nebraska Theatre Caravan: "A Christmas Carol": Dec. 6: 7 p.m. 36th annual. Charles Jones adaptation; John Bennett musical arrangements. 23-member ensemble, seasonal songs, Broadway-style scenery and sets. Warning: performance uses dry ice.
"Fiddler on the Roof": Dec. 23: 7:30 p.m. Full Broadway ensemble. Contains strobe, haze, fog.
"Burlington Does Broadway": Dec. 31: 7:30 p.m. New Year's Eve celebration by Lyric Theatre and Vermont Symphony. Simulcast live on Vermont PBS.
Masters of Illusion: Feb. 21: 8 p.m. Fresh, modern spin on time-tested illusions; live on stage in real time.
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros.: March 25: 5:30 p.m. doors. 7 p.m. show. All ages.
FlynnSpace
Nov. 22: Comedy series, "Stand Up, Sit Down & Laugh." $20 adults, $16 students.
153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.
Vermont Stage 2019-2010 Season
Dec. 5 to 8: Fall All-Company Showcase.
Dec. 11 to 15: Winter Tales, 15th anniversary.
Dec. 20 to 22: Tom Stoppard's "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead."
Jan. 22 to Feb. 9: Mark St. Germain, “Relativity.”
March 4 to 22: George Brant, “Marie and Rosetta.”
April 15 to May 10: Lee Hall, “The Pitman Painters.”
June 9 to 14: “The Bake Off 2020.”
Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St.
802-862-1497, vermontstage.org.
GLOVER
Bread and Puppet Theatre: “Existibility”
Nov. 24: 3 p.m. Quasi-Medieval morality play. Directed by Peter Schumann. By donation at door. Limited seating. Bread and aioli served after the show, museum open. Ballroom, 753 Heights Road. breadandpuppet.org.
GREENSBORO
Highland Center for the Arts
Hazen Union Drama Club: ‘Once Upon a Mattress’
Nov. 21 and 22: 7 to 9 p.m.
Nov. 23: 2 to 4 p.m. Musical by Mary Rodgers and Marshall Barer. $12; students and seniors $8.
2875 Hardwick St. highlandartsvt.org.
JOHNSON
Northern Vermont University-Johnson
Feb. 7: Paula Poundstone, comedian and star of NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me.”
March 25: Peking Acrobats.
635-1476, northernvermont.edu/events.
MONTPELIER
Lost Nation Theater: Sixth Annual LNT-AID Benefit
Nov. 21: 7:30 p.m. G. Richard Ames, Jon Gailmor, Kathleen Keenan, Dan Boomhower and Bill Pelton, Ben Koening and Penny Towers (Ben & Pen Again), George Woodard; special surprise guests; raffles, door prizes, cash bar, etc. $25. Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St. 229-0492, lostnationtheater.org
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Players: ‘The Secret Garden’
Nov. 21-23: 7:30 p.m. Sylvia Ashby adaptation of book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. $18 general, $15 seniors and students. 802-343-2602, shelburneplayers.com.
Shelburne Town Center.
WAITSFIELD
The Valley Players: 40th Anniversary Season
Jan. 17 to Feb. 2: “Out of Sight, Out of Murder.”
April 3 to 19: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
June 4 to 20: “Little Shop of Horrors.”
4254 Main St. 583-1674, valleyplayers.com.
WATERBURY
Grange Hall Cultural Center: Rob Mermin
Nov. 23: 7:30 p.m. “Adventures in Mime & Space: The Legacy of Marcel Marceau,” written and performed by Rob Mermin, founder of Vermont’s Circus Smirkus; tribute to Marceau and his teacher, Etienne Decroux and “The Silent Language of the Soul.”
317 Howard Ave. 802-244-4168, grangehallcc@gmail.com.