BURLINGTON

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 350-1333, vtgenlib.org.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Varnum Memorial Library

Dec. 14: 2 to 3 p.m. Bridget Butler, “Ravens and Crows.” Plus information on the Crows In Vermont project. All ages. 194 Main St. Cari Varner, 802-644-2117, cjvarner@gmail.com, varnumlibrary.org.

JOHNSON

Northern Vermont University-Johnson: Current Topics in Science

Dec. 4: Middlebury College assistant professor Lesley-Ann Giddings; “The Acid Rock Drainage Microbiome at Ely Copper Mine, Seasonal Variations and its Potential to Produce Novel Secondary Metabolites and Transport Metal.”

Dec. 11: Emily Tarleton, assistant professor in NVU’s Environmental and Health Sciences Department, “Magnesium for the Treatment of Chronic Disease and Other Adventures in Nutrition Research.”

4 p.m. Bentley Hall, Room 207. Free. northernvermont.edu/ehsseminars.

MONTPELIER

Vermont Humanities, League of Women Voters 2019-20 Speaker Series

Dec. 4: Brandon del Pozo, “Policing and Community in Vermont.”

Jan. 22: Implicit Bias.

Feb. 12: Racial Bias.

March 11: Transitioning Back to the Community.

802-229-4737, lwvofvt@gmail.com.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Free, public welcome. Hayes Room, Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St. 223-3338.

"Avoid Being Scammed"

Dec. 4: 1 to 2 p.m. AARP Representative, Bill April First in 2019 series of four free AARP Fraud Watch Seminars. Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Main St., next to Cumberland Farms. Maxine, 730-7485.

SOUTH DUXBURY

Harwood Union High School: Community Socrates Café

Dec. 3: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join the dialogue: How might a lack of diversity in our community impact our perspective about ourselves and others?

School library. Jonah Ibson, jibson@huusd.org or Kathy Cadwell, kcadwell@huusd.org. harwood.org.

WATERBURY

Waterbury Public Library

Dec. 17: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Discussion series: “Race” — meaning, impact of racism on the community, what can be done. Text for discussion: Ijeoma Oluo, “So you want to talk about race.” Discount copies at Bridgeside Books. 244-7036. 28 N. Main St.

waterburypubliclibrary.com.

Waterbury Rotary: Santa on Stowe Street

Dec. 8: 2 to 4 p.m. Elves have gifts for children. Decorate cookies, hot chocolate.

Waterbury Senior Center, 14 Stowe St. Dan McKibben, 802-233-8933, dan.mckibben@comcast.net.

Waterbury Area Senior Center

Dec. 13: 1 p.m. Postcards and photographs from the area presented by Waterbury Historical Society. Public welcome. Come early and enjoy lunch.

14 Stowe St. RSVP: Jodi LaVanway: 244-1234, director@wasca.org, wasca.org

WATERBURY CENTER

Green Mountain Club

Dec. 5: 7 p.m. Elias Rosenblatt shares research and experience with “The History, Status, and Research Efforts of Moose in Vermont.” All ages. Free 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Road/Route 100. Register: stowelandtrust.org. Alan Thompson, 802-244-8231, aothompson@gmail.com.

