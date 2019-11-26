BURLINGTON
Vermont Genealogy Library
Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 350-1333, vtgenlib.org.
JEFFERSONVILLE
Varnum Memorial Library
Dec. 14: 2 to 3 p.m. Bridget Butler, “Ravens and Crows.” Plus information on the Crows In Vermont project. All ages. 194 Main St. Cari Varner, 802-644-2117, cjvarner@gmail.com, varnumlibrary.org.
JOHNSON
Northern Vermont University-Johnson: Current Topics in Science
Dec. 4: Middlebury College assistant professor Lesley-Ann Giddings; “The Acid Rock Drainage Microbiome at Ely Copper Mine, Seasonal Variations and its Potential to Produce Novel Secondary Metabolites and Transport Metal.”
Dec. 11: Emily Tarleton, assistant professor in NVU’s Environmental and Health Sciences Department, “Magnesium for the Treatment of Chronic Disease and Other Adventures in Nutrition Research.”
4 p.m. Bentley Hall, Room 207. Free. northernvermont.edu/ehsseminars.
MONTPELIER
Vermont Humanities, League of Women Voters 2019-20 Speaker Series
Dec. 4: Brandon del Pozo, “Policing and Community in Vermont.”
Jan. 22: Implicit Bias.
Feb. 12: Racial Bias.
March 11: Transitioning Back to the Community.
802-229-4737, lwvofvt@gmail.com.
7 to 8:30 p.m. Free, public welcome. Hayes Room, Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St. 223-3338.
"Avoid Being Scammed"
Dec. 4: 1 to 2 p.m. AARP Representative, Bill April First in 2019 series of four free AARP Fraud Watch Seminars. Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Main St., next to Cumberland Farms. Maxine, 730-7485.
SOUTH DUXBURY
Harwood Union High School: Community Socrates Café
Dec. 3: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join the dialogue: How might a lack of diversity in our community impact our perspective about ourselves and others?
School library. Jonah Ibson, jibson@huusd.org or Kathy Cadwell, kcadwell@huusd.org. harwood.org.
WATERBURY
Waterbury Public Library
Dec. 17: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Discussion series: “Race” — meaning, impact of racism on the community, what can be done. Text for discussion: Ijeoma Oluo, “So you want to talk about race.” Discount copies at Bridgeside Books. 244-7036. 28 N. Main St.
Waterbury Rotary: Santa on Stowe Street
Dec. 8: 2 to 4 p.m. Elves have gifts for children. Decorate cookies, hot chocolate.
Waterbury Senior Center, 14 Stowe St. Dan McKibben, 802-233-8933, dan.mckibben@comcast.net.
Waterbury Area Senior Center
Dec. 13: 1 p.m. Postcards and photographs from the area presented by Waterbury Historical Society. Public welcome. Come early and enjoy lunch.
14 Stowe St. RSVP: Jodi LaVanway: 244-1234, director@wasca.org, wasca.org
WATERBURY CENTER
Green Mountain Club
Dec. 5: 7 p.m. Elias Rosenblatt shares research and experience with “The History, Status, and Research Efforts of Moose in Vermont.” All ages. Free 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Road/Route 100. Register: stowelandtrust.org. Alan Thompson, 802-244-8231, aothompson@gmail.com.