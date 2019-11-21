STOWE
Stowe Arena: Chicks with Stix
Through Feb. 10: Mondays, 5 to 6 p.m. Girls age 7 to 12. Learn and play ice hockey. $120 for 12 sessions. Registration and info: Coach Kelvey Wilson, kelveyr@gmail.com; Clea James, 324-2724, bareau@hotmail.com.
MORRISVILLE
Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club
Tuesday and Sunday: 2 to 6 p.m. skeet shooting open to the public. Club membership not required. 1158 Garfield Road. lvfgc.com.
Adult Table Tennis
Thursdays: 6 to 8 p.m. Morrisville Recreation, 16 Union St. Currently free. Harold Cross, 888-2409.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Rotary Club of South Burlington: Ugly Sweater 3 Fun Run and Walk
Dec. 8: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Third annual. Participants receive free food and beverages, snapshot, commemorative winter hat, prizes. $35 adults, $15 age 12 to 17, under 12 free. Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset St. Register: southburlingtonrotary.org; facebook.com/SouthBurlingtonRotaryClub; Jay Pasackow, Ugly Sweater Committee, jaypasvt@gmail.com
WATERBURY CENTER
Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club
Tuesdays: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Skeet shooting; no experience or membership required. $5 per round. Information: 730-6084, george.bambara@pallspera.com; wsfgc.com.