STOWE

Stowe Arena: Chicks with Stix

Through Feb. 10: Mondays, 5 to 6 p.m. Girls age 7 to 12. Learn and play ice hockey. $120 for 12 sessions. Registration and info: Coach Kelvey Wilson, kelveyr@gmail.com; Clea James, 324-2724, bareau@hotmail.com.

MORRISVILLE

Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club

Tuesday and Sunday: 2 to 6 p.m. skeet shooting open to the public. Club membership not required. 1158 Garfield Road. lvfgc.com.

Adult Table Tennis

Thursdays: 6 to 8 p.m. Morrisville Recreation, 16 Union St. Currently free. Harold Cross, 888-2409.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Rotary Club of South Burlington: Ugly Sweater 3 Fun Run and Walk

Dec. 8: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Third annual. Participants receive free food and beverages, snapshot, commemorative winter hat, prizes. $35 adults, $15 age 12 to 17, under 12 free. Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset St. Register: southburlingtonrotary.org; facebook.com/SouthBurlingtonRotaryClub; Jay Pasackow, Ugly Sweater Committee, jaypasvt@gmail.com

WATERBURY CENTER

Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club

Tuesdays: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Skeet shooting; no experience or membership required. $5 per round. Information: 730-6084, george.bambara@pallspera.com; wsfgc.com.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.