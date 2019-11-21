MOSCOW
Green Mountain Club/Montpelier
Dec. 14: Hike Snowshoe Moscow. Moderate, 4.6 mile round trip. Potluck lunch. Bring food to share, dish, utensils, cup, water. Co-leaders will bring backpacking stove for hot drinks. Jessica Ettinger, 615-414-0842, ettinger.jessica@gmail. Phyllis Rubenstein, 793-6313, phyllis@phyllisrubensteinlaw.comcastbiz.net.
WATERBURY CENTER
Green Mountain Club
Dec. 12: 6 to 8 p.m. Introduction to Winter Hiking 2019-2020. GMC Education Staff. Limit: 25 for evening class, $25 (member discount). Ten for day hike, snow or shine. Registration closes 48 hours before course.
Dec. 14: noon to 3 p.m. Map & Compass 101. Limit 12. Compasses provided but bring your own to compare styles. Outdoors. Easy to moderate. David Hathaway, GMC Burlington Section. $30, 20 percent discount for GMC members.
GMC Visitor Center, 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Road/Route 100. greenmountainclub.org, 802-244-7037.