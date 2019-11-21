STOWE
Rusty Nail Stage at Tres Amigos
Dec. 13: 9 p.m. 50th Anniversary Night II: Dead Sessions. 21+.
Dec. 21: 9 p.m. Bon/Fire: AC/DC Tribute to Bon Scott with Stone Bullet. 21+.
Dec. 28: The Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience. 21+.
Dec. 31: The Upside DOWN: 2020 New Year’s Eve party with The Tricksters, ‘80s and ‘90s theme (and suggested attire). Champagne toast, ball drop, photo booth. 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. concert. 21+.
1190 Mountain Road. rustynailvt.com.
BURLINGTON
Nectar’s
Nov. 21: Mikaela Davis and Southern Star.
Nov. 22: Seth Yacovone Solo; Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead; Russ Lawton and Zdenek Gubb.
Nov. 26: Dead Set Tuesday.
Nov. 27: 8 p.m. Insider.
188 Main St. liveatnectars.com.
Club Metronome
Nov. 22: Move B*tch 2000s Hip Hop Night.
Nov. 23: Tell All Your Friends: Emo Night.
Above Nectar’s, 188 Main St.
865-4563, clubmetronome.com.
GREENSBORO
Highland Center for the Arts: Trivia Tuesdays
6:30 (sharp) to 7:30 p.m. Teams of up to six. Free. 2875 Hardwick St. Reservations: 533-9399.
MORRISVILLE
Moog’s Place
Nov. 22: Willie Edwards & Lefty Yunger.
Nov. 24: Sunday for Stella: Cookie’s Hot Club, Rocky Ridge String Band, Eames Brothers Band, Lesley Grant Band.
Nov. 26: Christine Malcolm.
Nov. 29: The Larkspurs.
Nov. 30: The Brevity Thing.
Thursdays: Open Mic Night.
97 Portland St. 851-8225, Facebook: Moog’s Place; moogsplace.com.
El Toro
Nov. 22: Jim Charonko, Americana.
Nov. 23: Blue Fox, blues.
7 p.m. 82 Lower Main St. 521-7177.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Higher Ground and Showcase Lounge
Nov. 21: The Disco Biscuits; Stitched Up Heart.
Nov. 22: Ballroom sold out; Lula Wiles, Dyado.
Nov. 23: Lotus, Wax Future; Vermont Drag Idol.
Nov. 24: Lotus, Wax Future; Matt Heckler, Saints & Liars.
Nov. 25: Rising Appalachia; be steadwell.
Nov. 30: Quadra, Phil Abair Band, Mr. French.
1214 Williston Road. 877-987-6487, highergroundmusic.com.
WATERBURY CENTER
Zenbarn
Nov. 21: 7 p.m. American Roots Night with Honeysuckle, progressive folk.
Nov. 24: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Vermont Jazz Ensemble, 18-piece big band.
Nov. 29: 9 p.m. The Mallett Brothers Band, special guest Eastern Mountain Time.
Dec. 7: 9 p.m. Beg, Steal or Borrow, bluegrass.
Dec. 14: 9 p.m. Saturn People’s Sound Collective, jazz/fusion.
Dec. 31: 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve party with The Full Cleveland (yacht rock).
Wednesdays: Wednesday Night Dead.
9 p.m. 179 Guptil Road. 244-8134, zenbarnvt.com.