STOWE

Rusty Nail Stage at Tres Amigos

Dec. 13: 9 p.m. 50th Anniversary Night II: Dead Sessions. 21+.

Dec. 21: 9 p.m. Bon/Fire: AC/DC Tribute to Bon Scott with Stone Bullet. 21+.

Dec. 28: The Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience. 21+.

Dec. 31: The Upside DOWN: 2020 New Year’s Eve party with The Tricksters, ‘80s and ‘90s theme (and suggested attire). Champagne toast, ball drop, photo booth. 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. concert. 21+.

1190 Mountain Road. rustynailvt.com.

BURLINGTON

Nectar’s

Nov. 21: Mikaela Davis and Southern Star.

Nov. 22: Seth Yacovone Solo; Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead; Russ Lawton and Zdenek Gubb.

Nov. 26: Dead Set Tuesday.

Nov. 27: 8 p.m. Insider.

188 Main St. liveatnectars.com.

Club Metronome

Nov. 22: Move B*tch 2000s Hip Hop Night.

Nov. 23: Tell All Your Friends: Emo Night.

Above Nectar’s, 188 Main St.

865-4563, clubmetronome.com.

GREENSBORO

Highland Center for the Arts: Trivia Tuesdays

6:30 (sharp) to 7:30 p.m. Teams of up to six. Free. 2875 Hardwick St. Reservations: 533-9399.

highlandartsvt.org.

MORRISVILLE

Moog’s Place

Nov. 22: Willie Edwards & Lefty Yunger.

Nov. 24: Sunday for Stella: Cookie’s Hot Club, Rocky Ridge String Band, Eames Brothers Band, Lesley Grant Band.

Nov. 26: Christine Malcolm.

Nov. 29: The Larkspurs.

Nov. 30: The Brevity Thing.

Thursdays: Open Mic Night.

97 Portland St. 851-8225, Facebook: Moog’s Place; moogsplace.com.

El Toro

Nov. 22: Jim Charonko, Americana.

Nov. 23: Blue Fox, blues.

7 p.m. 82 Lower Main St. 521-7177.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Higher Ground and Showcase Lounge

Nov. 21: The Disco Biscuits; Stitched Up Heart.

Nov. 22: Ballroom sold out; Lula Wiles, Dyado.

Nov. 23: Lotus, Wax Future; Vermont Drag Idol.

Nov. 24: Lotus, Wax Future; Matt Heckler, Saints & Liars.

Nov. 25: Rising Appalachia; be steadwell.

Nov. 30: Quadra, Phil Abair Band, Mr. French.

1214 Williston Road. 877-987-6487, highergroundmusic.com.

WATERBURY CENTER

Zenbarn

Nov. 21: 7 p.m. American Roots Night with Honeysuckle, progressive folk.

Nov. 24: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Vermont Jazz Ensemble, 18-piece big band.

Nov. 29: 9 p.m. The Mallett Brothers Band, special guest Eastern Mountain Time.

Dec. 7: 9 p.m. Beg, Steal or Borrow, bluegrass.

Dec. 14: 9 p.m. Saturn People’s Sound Collective, jazz/fusion.

Dec. 31: 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve party with The Full Cleveland (yacht rock).

Wednesdays: Wednesday Night Dead.

9 p.m. 179 Guptil Road. 244-8134, zenbarnvt.com.

