STOWE

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Nov. 21, 2019, to May 28, 2020: “The Met Live in HD."

Nov. 23: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Emergency First Responders Soul & Blues Bash. Dave Keller’s Soul Revue with John Fusco and the X-Road Riders, special guest Seth Yacovone. Buy one, get one free ticket for emergency first responders.

Dec. 21: 7 p.m. John Pizzarelli Trio, "10 Year Salute to Nat King Cole;" wit Konrad Paszkudzki and Mike Karnon.

Dec. 28: 7 p.m. Green Mountain Mahler Festival orchestra and chorus; four Vermont soloists; conductor Daniel Bruce.

Feb. 19, 2020: Tickets on sale now for "Mardi Gras Boogaloo," New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas. 7 p.m.

122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe Mountain Resort. 760-4634, sprucepeakarts.org.

Edson Hill

Thursdays: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Blackwolf plays original and inspired blues, American roots, pop; musicians Jess Zenghut and John Creech. Celebrating third year of residency at Edson Hill. 1500 Edson Hill Road. 253-7371, edsonhill.com.

"Sing We Now Noel" 2019

Dec. 6: 7:30 p.m. Celebration of Christmas and seasonal carols. Dr. William Tortolano, Organist and Music Director. Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road. Free will offering appreciated. 253-7536, blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org.

BARRE

Barre Opera House: Celebration Series

Nov. 23: Sierra Hull and Noam Pikelny with Stuart Duncan.

6 N. Main St. 476-8188, barreoperahouse.org.

Montpelier Community Gospel Choir Concert

Dec. 14: 7 p.m. Reception and silent auction follows. Non-denominational community choir performing gospel music from and inspired by the African-American tradition. Collecting winter hats, mittens and gloves for Good Samaritan Haven shelters. John Harrison, artistic director.

First Presbyterian Church, 19 S. Seminary St.

Suggested donation $10 to $30. 802-778-0881, vtgospel.com/concerts, facebook.com/vtgospel. Kate Latz, 802-839-9967, katelynnlatz@gmail.com.

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for Performing Arts

  • Flynn Show Choir

Dec. 21: 4 and 6 p.m. FlynnSpace.

Dec. 22: 1 and 3 p.m.

  • MainStage

Dec. 14: 7:30 pm. VSO Holiday Pops. Chelsea Tipton, guest conductor. Bronze Ambassadors, award-winning student bell ringers from Newport. Vermont Youth Orchestra Association: OrchestraPalooza.

Dec. 15: 4 p.m. $15 adult, $10 student.

Dec. 31: 7:30 p.m. Burlington Does Broadway, with Lyric Theatre Co. and Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

University of Vermont

  • Percussion Ensemble

Nov. 21: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. D. Thomas Toner, conductor. Steve Reich, "Music for Pieces of Wood." Free. UVM Southwick Hall 301 Ballroom, 384 S. Prospect St.

  • Lane Series

Nov. 22: 7:30 p.m. Dar Williams, singer-songwriter.

Dec. 6: 7:30 p.m. A Medieval Christmas Concert with The Boston Camerata, “Puer Natus Est.”

Jan. 31, 2020: 7:30 p.m. Lucas and Arthur Jussen, duo piano.

UVM Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. uvm.edu/laneseries.

Cathedral Church of St. Paul: Cathedral Arts

Dec. 3: 12:15 p.m. David Nieweem, UVM’s Catamount Singers.

Dec. 8: 3 p.m. Vermont Choral Union.

Dec. 10: 12:15 p.m. David Nieweem, UVM’s Catamount Singers.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.

2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, cathedralarts.org.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael's College

Dec. 4: 6 p.m. AcaBellas Winter Concert. Female a cappella vocal group. McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall.

Dec. 8: 3 p.m. Saint Michael's College String Orchestra. Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel.

Dec. 15: 3 p.m. "Sing We Now Noel" 2019; celebration of Christmas and seasonal carols. Dr. William Tortolano, Organist and Music Director. St. Michael's College Chapel. Free will offering appreciated. 253-7536, blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org

One Winooski Park. 654-2000, smcvt.edu.

HYDE PARK

Sterling View Community Jam Session

Nov. 21: 7 to 9 p.m.

Bring an instrument. Public welcome. Free. Food Shelf donations collected. Mobile Home Park, Route 15/292 Sterling View Drive. Bev Madden, 888-4339.

MONTPELIER

Vermont Fiddle Orchestra: Winter Concert

Dec. 7: 7 p.m. David Kaynor, Director. Soloist Peter Macfarlane, Scottish/Celtic tunes. By donation.

Quilt raffle. City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St.

vermontfiddleorchestra.org.

Montpelier Community Gospel Choir Concert

Dec. 15: 4 p.m. Reception and silent auction follows. Non-denominational community choir performing gospel music from and inspired by the African-American tradition. Collecting winter hats, mittens and gloves for Good Samaritan Haven shelters. John Harrison, artistic director. Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main St. Suggested donation $10 to $30. 802-778-0881, vtgospel.com/concerts, facebook.com/vtgospel. Kate Latz, 802-839-9967, katelynnlatz@gmail.com.

MORRISVILLE

Tim Eriksen at River Arts

Dec. 7: 6:30 p.m. Doors open. 7 p.m. Legendary folk musician, whose work includes extensive contributions to "Cold Mountain," Anthony Minghella’s 2004 Oscar-winning film. 74 Pleasant St. Tickets $15 donation or pay what you can afford. riverartsvt.org, 888-1261, info@riverartsvt.org.

