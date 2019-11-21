STOWE
Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum
Museum closed until Nov. 29. 1 S. Main St. Abby Chaffee, 253-9911, ext. 202, info@vtssm.com, vtssm.com.
Stowe Historical Society
Current: “Brownsville: Past & Present.” Tuesday, noon to 3 p.m.; Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday: noon to 3 p.m., by appointment, and when flags are out. Bloody Brook School by appointment. 90 School St. 253-1518, stowehistoricalsociety.org.
BURLINGTON
ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
Through Jan. 5, 2020: Thomas Edison's Secret Lab. Interactive explorations.
Wednesdays: 11 a.m. Science & Stories.
1 College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org.
JEFFERSONVILLE
Cambridge Historical Society Museum
Dec. 11, and second Wednesday: 7 p.m. Program or meeting. Warner Lodge Building, 49 School St.
cambridgehistoricalsociety.org.
JOHNSON
Johnson Historical Society Museum
Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday: 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Holcomb House, 188 Main St. East. 635-7826, johnsonhs@myfairpoint.net.
MORRISVILLE
Noyes House Museum
Museum open: Thursday: noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 122 Lower Main St. 888-7617, noyeshousemuseum@gmail.com, noyeshousemuseum.org.
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Museum
To Jan. 12: Joel Barber & the Modern Decoy. 100+ decoys, drawings, historical photographs, watercolors.
6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.
WATERBURY
Waterbury History Center & Museum
Restored Dr. Henry Janes home. Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sunday. 28 N. Main St. waterburyhistoricalsociety.org.