STOWE
Stowe Rotary
Meets Thursdays, 6:45 p.m. at Trapp Family Lodge. rotaryclubofstowe@gmail.com, stowerotary.com.
Green Mountain Toastmasters Club
Second and fourth Tuesdays: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Stowe Arena meeting room. Guests and new members welcome. 233-4157 (call or text), me.lawlor49@gmail.com; Facebook, 5550884.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Donald McMahon American Legion & Auxiliary Post
Dec. 4: 6 p.m. Christmas party and potluck dinner. Short meeting and Yankee Swap; bring a unisex gift. Short meeting follows. Nancy LaVanway, 802-253-4691.
BERLIN
National Alliance on Mental Illness
Fourth Monday: 7 p.m. Family Support Group, Room 3.
Second Thursday: 4 to 5:30 p.m. NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group, Boardroom.
Free. Central Vermont Medical Center, 130 Fisher Road. #NAMICares, namivt.org, 800-639-6480.
JEFFERSONVILLE
Cambridge Area Rotary
Thursdays, 7 a.m. 158 Main Restaurant & Bakery. 158 Route 108. 644-6600, slassiter@unionbankvt.com.
MORRISVILLE
Grief Support Group
First and third Tuesdays: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Lamoille Home Health & Hospice building, 54 Farr Ave.
888-4651, lhha.org.
North Central VT Recovery Center
Support for individuals and families seeking recovery from addiction.
Mondays: 7 to 8 p.m. Families Anonymous.
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
View weekly meetings at ncvrc.com. Free. Safe place to meet; all welcome. 275 Brooklyn St. 851-8120, recovery@ncvrc.com.
Parkinson’s Coffee Group
Last Tuesday of month, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Support for those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Morristown Rescue Squad Building, 539 Washington Highway; across from Copley Hospital. Free. Phil Kirk, 888-9179, phkirk@myfairpoint.net.
Survivors of Suicide Loss: Support Group
Last Wednesday of month, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jane Paine, Lamoille Home Health, 888-4651; Monique Reil, Lamoille County Mental Health, 888-5026. Call for meeting location.
WATERBURY
Waterbury Genealogy Quest Group
Last Tuesday of the month: 7 p.m. Open discussion with show and tell. Bring a photo, newspaper article or anything to do with your genealogy to share. New members welcome. Steele Community Room, Waterbury Municipal Building, 28 N. Main St. 244-7036.