Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!
Saturday, Oct. 9, 10:30-6:30 p.m. / stowevibrancy.com
Mayo Farm field, Weeks Hill Road.
Native American educators, storytellers, drummers, artisans and food vendors, culminating in a rousing rock-and-roll concert from Vermont musicians Dave Keller, Vermont Jazz Trio, Bella Sances and Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker. Cultural and educational day portion is free. Advance tickets for the evening rock performance are $25; $30 day of show. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 10. (Concert from 3:30-6:30 p.m.; tickets at bit.ly/3hMXXOG)
Rocktoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Downtown Morrisville.
School chorus performances, chair-art-able auction, music by Cookies Hot Club Band and The Dog Catchers, ballet performances, food, Dux-the-Balloon-Man, a photo booth, community mural project, and kids’ activities.
Stowe Foliage Arts Festival
Friday to Sunday, Oct. 8-10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / stoweartsfestival.us
On Topnotch Field, Mountain Road.
Over 150 juried fine artists and artisans, live music and other entertainment, food, and demonstrations of traditional craftwork.
Ferrisburgh Day
Sunday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / ferrisburghvt.org
Various locations in Ferrisburgh.
Antique cars and tractors, open houses at Rokeby and Lake Champlain Maritime museums and Ferrisburgh Historical Society with apples, donuts and cider.
Guided town forest walk, tool demo, Vets for Quilts presentation, music, “Creative Ferrisburgh,” an exhibition of more than 16 local artists and artisans.
Hinesburg Fall Festival
Saturday, Sept. 25 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
United Church of Hinesburg green.
Performances by local musicians, outdoor yoga at 11:30 a.m., tasty fall treats, fresh flowers, stone soup, food, crafts, kids’ activities and a book sale so you can stock up for winter reading around the stove.
Stone soup? A steamy cauldron will burble over an open fire with neighbors donating harvest bounties throughout the day to create a community soup to close the event.
Bristol Harvest Festival
Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. / bristolharvestfest.com
Bristol town green.
Local musicians all day, 50 crafters’ and vendors’ booths offering fine handcrafts, locally made products, food and more. Music starts with Bob Recupero at 10 a.m., with acts changing on the hour to include Rick Ceballos and Lausanne Allen, Whiskey & Wine, Greg Ryan, Nate Gusakov and Atom and the Orbits at 3 p.m.
Art on Main, a Bristol arts cooperative, with have its annual silent auction of artwork on the green, a major fundraiser for this nonprofit. Moose scavenger hunt at Main Street businesses.
Ignite Church Fall Festival
Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Brownell Road, Williston.
Pumpkin-themed games, a pie baking contest, bounce houses, treats, bonfire, and more.
Apple Harvest 10K
Saturday, Sept. 25, 9-11 a.m.
10K out and back through Charlotte.
Fast course is a mix of dirt and paved roads and pleasant scenery — apple orchards, views along Lake Champlain, and the covered bridge at the turn around point. Starts and finishes at Shelburne Beach and proceeds along Bostwick, Orchard and Lake roads. Post-race apple picking, cider doughnuts, cider and an outdoor wood oven for fresh pies and pizza at Shelburne Orchards.
Underhill Harvest Market
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, 10 a.m. / underhillharvestmarket.com
Throughout Underhill village, Route 15.
One of the best. Loads of food vendors, kids’ activities, parade, giant flea market.
Hardwick Historical Society Chicken BBQ
Saturday, Oct. 2, noon-2 p.m.
Mario Fradette sets up his grill at the Hardwick fire station for a chicken barbecue — right next to the Kiwanis yard sale — with half a chicken, baked potato, cole slaw, a roll, and water for $15.
Soule House Outdoor Market & Fall Gathering
Sunday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fairfield village.
First annual fall gathering featuring 30 local vendors and horse-pulled wagon rides, apple pressing, fresh apple cider, cider doughnuts and, of course, apples.
North Hyde Park Fall Festival
Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Gihon Valley Hall.
Kids health fair, craft fair, pie and bake sale, rummage sale, food trucks, resident yard sales and music from 6-8 p.m. at the hall.
Cabot Foliage Festival Variety Show
Friday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m. / cabotarts.org
Cabot Village Common.
Cabot Arts presents a variety program of local talent, including music, theater, dance and spoken word.
12th Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival
Sunday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. / vtpumpkinchuckin.blogspot.com
Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa, Mountain Road.
Fun and educational trebuchet pumpkin hurling contest to raise money for the Clarina Howard Nichols Center. Chili cookout, food, fun for the whole family.
Old Stone House Museum Apple & Cheese Festival
Sunday, Sept. 26, 1-5 p.m.
Historic Brownington Village.
Celebrate Alexander Lucius Twilight’s 226th birthday and the arrival of fall. An afternoon of local drinks — alcoholic and non-alcoholic — cheeses, apples, games for children and more.
Limited space. Must register online at oldstonehousemuseum.org.
East Hardwick Harvest Festival
Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Caledonia Grange, Church Street.
Fall food comes to the forefront at this festival featuring cider pressing, fry-your-own doughnuts, a carrot contest, and a free chili and cornbread lunch.
Audubon Bird & Barn Festival
Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. / vt.audubon.org
Green Mountain Audubon Center, 255 Sherman Hollow Rd., Huntington.
Ornithology enthusiasts of all ages enjoy a day of bird walks, sculpture carving, face painting and scavenger hunts.
Bread & Puppet
Sunday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. / breadandpuppet.org
Bread & Puppet farm, 753 Heights Road, Glover.
Bread & Puppet holds its annual political leaf peeping to celebrate the fall landscape and the completion of another summer season. Music, puppet shows and potato pancakes. Museum open throughout the afternoon, and an exhibit of watercolor landscapes by shape note singer on view in the gallery. Suggested donation $10, no one turned away for lack of funds.
