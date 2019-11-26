LAMOILLE COUNTY
United Way Holiday Gift Card Program for Lamoille County Teens
Dec. 16: Deadline (1) to donate $25 gift cards or certificates from local book or clothing stores, Amazon, Walmart, movie theaters, restaurants, at United Way office inside TD Bank or TD Bank drive-through. Deadline (2) for parents of youth 13 to 18 to apply for the program by phone or in person (proof of income required). New participants take priority over families helped in previous years.
Week of Dec. 16: Parents who qualify can pick up cards during normal office hours. uwlamoille.org.
Lamoille Family Center Play Groups
Monday: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Open-gym style “Movement” playgroup. River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville.
Tuesday: 9 to 10:30 a.m. (In-pool time 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.) Aquatics playgroup. NVU-Johnson SHAPE pool, Johnson.
Thursday: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Traditional style playgroup. United Church of Johnson, 100 Lower Main St.
Friday: 9 to 11 a.m. Traditional style playgroup. Cambridge Elementary School, Jeffersonville.
Free. Children (birth to age 6) with parents, guardians or caregivers. Follows public preschool academic calendar. Lamoille Family Center, 888-5229, lamoillefamilycenter.org.
STOWE
Stowe Free Library
Story Time
Monday: 10 to 11 a.m. Toddler Dance Party with Ms. Rachel.
Friday: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Up to age 5. Little Ones Storytime with Ms. Sally.
Saturday: 9 to 10 a.m. Up to age 7. Family Storytime with Ms. Molly.
Makerspace (Grade K-8)
Tuesday and Thursday: 3 to 4 p.m.
Questions/RSVP: 253-6145, Molly, youthlibrarian@stowelibrary.org.
90 Pond St.
Helen Day Art Center
• Pre-K Art Play: First Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m. Excluding school holidays. Age 1 to 4; with adult. $5. Creation stations; self-directed art activities.
• Teen Open Studio: Second and Fourth Fridays, 3 to 5 p.m., excluding school holidays. Some art supplies available. Grades 6 to 12.
90 Pond St. 253-8358, education@helenday.com.
BURLINGTON
Flynn Free Family Saturdays
Jan. 11: Dance Party, DJ Craig Mitchell.
Feb. 8: Daniel Bernard Roumain.
April 11: Young Traditions Vermont.
April 23: 6 p.m. Peppa Pig Adventure! Life size puppets and costume characters. VIP Adventure Party Pass Tickets available to attend Campfire Party after the show. Main Stage.
10 to 11 a.m. Musical programs. Main Lobby. Free; pre-registration suggested. 802-86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.
CRAFTSBURY
Craftsbury Public Library
Tuesday and Friday: 10 a.m. Story Time, infant to age 6.
Friday: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Lego Club, age 4-12.
586-9683, craftsburypubliclibrary.org, jenmckcraftsburylib@gmail.com.
EDEN
Discover Girl Scouts
Dec. 2: 5 to 6 p.m. Free information night for girls and parents, meet local Scouts, activities, registration. Eden Central School, 140 Knowles Flat Road. Customer Care, 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org, girlscoutsgwm.org.
GREENSBORO
Greensboro Free Library: Guest Reader Program
First Saturday of the month: 10 to 11 a.m. Bring a favorite picture book to be read by the guest reader. To be a Guest Reader: 533-2531. 53 E. Craftsbury Road.
HARDWICK
Jeudevine Memorial Library
Tuesdays: 3 to 5 p.m. LEGO Club. Weekly build challenges. Young children with adult. Donations of LEGO pieces welcome.
First and third Wednesday: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Chess Club with Paul Fixx. Age 11+, or younger with parent.
Thursdays: 3 to 4 p.m. Audrey Grant helps young knitters; drop-in.
93 Main St. Diane Grenkow, 472-5948, jeudevinememoriallibrary.org.
JEFFERSONVILLE
Varnum Memorial Library
Junior Naturalist Series
Dec. 12, Jan. 23, Feb. 13, March 12, April 23, May 14, June 11.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. With Lamoille Valley Nature Center and Cambridge Conservation Commission. Preschool to fourth grade, but all welcome. Inside and outside investigations, stories, games, crafts.
LEGO Club
Dec. 4 and 18: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Themed and free play, group activities.
Junior Naturalist Series
Dec. 12: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cambridge Conservation Commission and Lamoille Valley Nature Center: How Vermont's white-tailed deer survive a northern winter, followed by Deer Flag Tag. For pre-school and elementary school students but all welcome.
194 Main St. varnumlibrary.org.
JOHNSON
Northern Vermont University: Kids’ Night Out
Dec. 6: 6 to 9 p.m. Age 5 to 14. Swimming, rock climbing, team games. Bring swimsuit and gym clothes. $10/child. SHAPE Facility. Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Register in advance: northernvermont.edu/kno; or at the door. Information: 802-635-1452.
MORRISVILLE
Morristown Centennial Library
Tuesdays: 10:30 a.m. Preschool Story Time. Age 2-5.
Dec. 1: 11 a.m. Festival of Lights Holiday Celebration. All ages.
Dec. 3: 6 p.m. Student Ukulele Concert (rescheduled date). All welcome.
Dec. 11 (second Wednesday): 3 p.m. Anime and Manga Club. Age 12 to 18.
Dec. 17: 3 p.m. Ukulele Jam session. Age 18 and under.
7 Richmond St. Rachel, 888-3853, youthservices@centenniallibrary.org.
River Arts Youth Drop-In Programs
Dec. 13, and second Friday: 11 a.m. to noon, Music & Movement.
74 Pleasant St. 888-1261, info@riverartsvt.org.
WARREN
Warren Public Library: Magic: The Gathering Club
First and third Sunday, to June: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Age 9+. 413 Main St. 496-3913, kids@warrenlibrary.com.
WATERBURY
Bridgeside Books: The Giving Tree & Children’s Literacy Foundation
To Dec. 24: 20 percent discount on children's books purchased for donation to CLiF. New books only (purchased at BB or elsewhere) will be placed under the Giving Tree. clifonline.org. 802-244-1441, bridgesidebooks.com.
Thatcher Brook Primary School Library: MOPS and MOMSnext
First and third Thursday: 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Mothers of preschoolers and school-aged children. Child care, crafts provided.
Waterbury Public Library
Dec. 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Waterbury's Holiday Stroll; make an ornament. All ages.
• Story Times (10:15 a.m.): Mondays: Babies and Toddlers, newborn to 36 months.
• Crafty Tuesdays: 3 to 4 p.m. Age 6 to 11.
Dec. 3: Marbled Art; make stationery.
Dec. 17: Holiday Bell Tota; traditional Indian hanging decoration. Registration required: 244-7237.
• Wednesday Maker Series: 3 to 4 p.m. Age 6 to 11. Register: 244-7036.
• Thursdays: Preschool Storytime, age 3 to 6. Picture books, music, crafts. Dec. 12: 10:15 a.m. Rachel O'Donald, AB2: Books Come to Life with Music & Dance.
Dec. 4 (Part 1) and Dec. 11 (Part 2): Stixplopsions; demonstrating potential and kinetic energy.
Dec. 18: Flextangles: paper puzzle.
• Thursdays: 10:15 a.m. Preschool Storytime, age 3 to 6. Picture books, music, crafts.
School Holiday Break Activities
Noon to 5 p.m. Age 5 and up. Drop in.
Dec. 23 and 30: LEGO® Family Free Build.
Dec. 27: KĒVA® Family Free Build.
Supervision required for children under 8.
28 N. Main St. Space limited; pre-register: 244-7036, michelle@waterburypubliclibrary.com. waterburylibrary.com.
The Children’s Room: Free Playgroups (up to age 6)
Mondays, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.: Preschool story time and games (age 2 to 5.)
Fridays: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Picnic Playgroups. On big picnic blanket. Location posted at sign-in station in main office. Healthy snack provided. Dress to play outside.
Thatcher Brook Primary School.
244-5605, childrensroom@huusd.org, childrensroomonline.org.
WATERBURY/WATERBURY CENTER
Letters to Santa
Children from Waterbury and Waterbury Center are encouraged to write a letter — not a "wish list" – to receive a reply from Santa!
Dec. 2: Santa's Mailbox on Post Office counters.
Dec. 21: Deadline for letters; include return address for Santa's reply. No stamp required if list is put in Santa's mailbox; if mailed, postage on the envelope is required. Waterbury Post Office, 802-244-7318.