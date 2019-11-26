STOWE
Helen Day Art Center: Festival of Trees and Light, Members' Art Show and Sale
Dec. 6: 5 to 7 p.m. Opening reception: Stowe Elementary School Chorus, refreshments and seasonal art activities, gingerbread houses with New England Culinary Institute students, over 100 items for sale. Hanukkah display. Exhibit through Dec. 28.
Dec. 14: 1 to 4 p.m. Family Day. Sweet treats, seasonal art activities, including gingerbread houses with New England Culinary Institute students.
90 Pond St. Elena Rosen, 802-253-8358, gallery@helenday.com, programs@helenday.com, helenday.com.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
Dec. 5: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Chasing Light Group Exhibit Opening. Free to public. Thursday to Saturday, 11-5, and one hour before events. 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe Mountain Resort. 760-4634, kholt@sprucepeakarts.com.
571 Projects: ‘QUIXOTICA’
Through Dec. 20: Brian Fekete, five large-scale oil paintings. 56 Park St. Sophie Brechu-West, 802-881-0418, sophie@571projects.com.
PLATE Restaurant: “Winter is Here”
To April 23, 2020: Photographs by Orah Moore, Dorothy Koval and Ross Connelly. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If not planning to dine, the public is welcome to view on Sundays. 91 Main St. 802-253-2691.
Robert Paul Galleries
“Autumn In Vermont” annual show. Artists: Linda Brunelle, Frank Larson, Fred Swan. Baggy Knees Shopping Center, 394 Mountain Road. 253-7282, robertpaulgalleries.com.
BARRE
Studio Place Arts: Quick Change Gallery
Through Dec. 6: “Graphite,” Mark Helzman. Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
201 N. Main St. 802-479-7069, studioplacearts.com.
GREENSBORO
Highland Center for the Arts
To Dec. 20: Robert Mallory Klein, “The Character of the Kingdom.”
2875 Hardwick St. highlandartsvt.org.
JEFFERSONVILLE
Bryan Memorial Gallery
GEMS & Giants; Mary & Alden Tropics; Legacy 2019. 180 Main St. 644-5100, bryangallery.org.
JOHNSON
Northern Vermont University-Johnson: Julian Scott Memorial Gallery
Dec. 5: 3 to 5 p.m. Reception and exhibit opening, through Dec. 13. Free. Jessica Skala of Springfield, Media Arts Major; Auburn Little of Rutland and Harrison Holmes of Burlington, Studio Arts Majors.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and during performances. Dibden Center for the Arts, 337 College Hill. 802-635-1469; northernvermont.edu/julianscottgallery.
MORRISVILLE
River Arts Center
Exhibits through Dec. 27: “Heartbeet Lifesharing Fiber Arts,” collaboration between 11 fiber art creators and therapeutic woodworking studio in Hardwick; Jennifer Hubbard oil paintings, “The View From Here: Local Landscapes.”
Third Thursday: 6 to 8 p.m. Photo co-op. Photography enthusiasts gather, share feedback and knowledge.
74 Pleasant St. riverartsvt.org.
WAITSFIELD
Valley Arts Festival Gallery
To Dec. 21” “Bold & Beautiful,” VT Watercolor Society members.
5031 Main St., 2 Village Square. 802-223-3380, info@valleyartsvt.com.
WATERBURY
Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop
To Nov 27: Exhibit: 2019 Photography Shoot-Out: Trees of Vermont.
Holiday Hours: Closed Nov. 28 and 29. Open on Nov. 30, Small Business Saturday.
Call for Mural Artists
Dec. 15: Submission deadline. $750 prize for preliminary sketch by experienced muralist to launch fundraising campaign. Mural location: Alley Way, 5 Stowe St.
Dec. 31: Winner notified. Mural executed in 2020.
Stowe Street. Whitney Aldrich, 244-7801, axelsgallery.com.
Waterbury Public Library
Through Dec. 31: "The Summer of 2018," watercolors by Mimi Clark. 28 N. Main St. Judi Byron, 244-7036.