STOWE

Helen Day Art Center: Festival of Trees and Light, Members' Art Show and Sale

Dec. 6: 5 to 7 p.m. Opening reception: Stowe Elementary School Chorus, refreshments and seasonal art activities, gingerbread houses with New England Culinary Institute students, over 100 items for sale. Hanukkah display. Exhibit through Dec. 28.

Dec. 14: 1 to 4 p.m. Family Day. Sweet treats, seasonal art activities, including gingerbread houses with New England Culinary Institute students.

90 Pond St. Elena Rosen, 802-253-8358, gallery@helenday.com, programs@helenday.com, helenday.com.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Dec. 5: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Chasing Light Group Exhibit Opening. Free to public. Thursday to Saturday, 11-5, and one hour before events. 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe Mountain Resort. 760-4634, kholt@sprucepeakarts.com.

571 Projects: ‘QUIXOTICA’

Through Dec. 20: Brian Fekete, five large-scale oil paintings. 56 Park St. Sophie Brechu-West, 802-881-0418, sophie@571projects.com.

PLATE Restaurant: “Winter is Here”

To April 23, 2020: Photographs by Orah Moore, Dorothy Koval and Ross Connelly. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If not planning to dine, the public is welcome to view on Sundays. 91 Main St. 802-253-2691.

Robert Paul Galleries

“Autumn In Vermont” annual show. Artists: Linda Brunelle, Frank Larson, Fred Swan. Baggy Knees Shopping Center, 394 Mountain Road. 253-7282, robertpaulgalleries.com.

BARRE

Studio Place Arts: Quick Change Gallery

Through Dec. 6: “Graphite,” Mark Helzman. Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

201 N. Main St. 802-479-7069, studioplacearts.com.

GREENSBORO

Highland Center for the Arts

To Dec. 20: Robert Mallory Klein, “The Character of the Kingdom.”

2875 Hardwick St. highlandartsvt.org.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

GEMS & Giants; Mary & Alden Tropics; Legacy 2019. 180 Main St. 644-5100, bryangallery.org.

JOHNSON

Northern Vermont University-Johnson: Julian Scott Memorial Gallery

Dec. 5: 3 to 5 p.m. Reception and exhibit opening, through Dec. 13. Free. Jessica Skala of Springfield, Media Arts Major; Auburn Little of Rutland and Harrison Holmes of Burlington, Studio Arts Majors.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and during performances. Dibden Center for the Arts, 337 College Hill. 802-635-1469; northernvermont.edu/julianscottgallery.

MORRISVILLE

River Arts Center

Exhibits through Dec. 27: “Heartbeet Lifesharing Fiber Arts,” collaboration between 11 fiber art creators and therapeutic woodworking studio in Hardwick; Jennifer Hubbard oil paintings, “The View From Here: Local Landscapes.”

Third Thursday: 6 to 8 p.m. Photo co-op. Photography enthusiasts gather, share feedback and knowledge.

74 Pleasant St. riverartsvt.org.

WAITSFIELD

Valley Arts Festival Gallery

To Dec. 21” “Bold & Beautiful,” VT Watercolor Society members.

5031 Main St., 2 Village Square. 802-223-3380, info@valleyartsvt.com.

WATERBURY

Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop

To Nov 27: Exhibit: 2019 Photography Shoot-Out: Trees of Vermont.

Holiday Hours: Closed Nov. 28 and 29. Open on Nov. 30, Small Business Saturday.

  • Call for Mural Artists

Dec. 15: Submission deadline. $750 prize for preliminary sketch by experienced muralist to launch fundraising campaign. Mural location: Alley Way, 5 Stowe St.

Dec. 31: Winner notified. Mural executed in 2020.

Stowe Street. Whitney Aldrich, 244-7801, axelsgallery.com.

Waterbury Public Library

Through Dec. 31: "The Summer of 2018," watercolors by Mimi Clark. 28 N. Main St. Judi Byron, 244-7036.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.