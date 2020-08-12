ART
Greensboro: Milking Butterflies photography exhibit
Through Sept. 6 at Highland Center for the Arts. Work by Cathy Cone, a photographer and painter, and her husband, master printer Jon Cone, based in East Topsham.
2875 Hardwick St. 802-533-2000, highlandartsvt.org.
Stowe: Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts
Through Nov. 13: Photographs from McAdams expansive oeuvre over the last 40 years featuring essential documentation of the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the 1980s and 1990s, humane in situ portraits of those with cognitive disabilities, cloistered nuns, hot walkers at the race track, Appalachians, and farmers as well as luminous photos of horses, oxen, goats.
Open for timed ticket entry Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with 45 minute viewing slots available at 10 and 11:15 a.m., and 1 and 2:15 p.m.
90 Pond Street. Reserve a private viewing experience: bit.ly/hdacticket.
Stowe: Exposed: Vermont Edition 2020
Through October, Helen Day Art Center’s annual outdoor sculpture exhibition on display throughout the town of Stowe showcasing Vermont artists.
On the lawn of the Stowe Free Libarry and Helen Day Art Center, Pond Street, and in Stowe Village and along the recreation path.
KIDS
Morrisville: Under the Wings Community Youth Outreach
Backpack giveaway Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks required. To sign up, 802-371-7696 or underthewings@myfairpoint.net.
VFW Post 9653, 28 VFW Street.
MUSIC
Morrisville: Morrisville Community Band
Free outdoor concerts every Thursday through Aug. 20. The music starts at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. There is plenty of room for social distancing.
Peoples Academy band shell.
Stowe: American singer/songwriter Stephen Kellogg
Live music, food and outdoor fun, all properly socially distanced. Aug. 16, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
$25. 100% of ticket sales goes to Spruce Peak Cares’ partner charities. Wear your masks. Outdoor venue, 150 maximum.
Spruce Peak Village Green, 7412 Mountain Road. sprucepeak.com/communityconcerts.
Greensboro: Latin dance band Mal Maiz
Saturday, Aug. 15: The exuberant traditions of Afro-Caribbean rhythms woven with Central American tunes are this band’s signature sounds, 6:30 p.m. A blend of traditional cumbia, Latin and reggae creates a tapestry of world music with a contemporary and energetic twist. Sit on the lawn or patio. Free. Social distancing guidelines and masks required.
Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St. highlandartsvt.org.
THEATER
Glover: The Insurrection — Resurrection Service Circus
August 14-16, at 4 p.m., Bread and Puppet Theater presents flag dancers, stiltwalkers and the whole roaring, squawking menagerie of paper-mache beasts and divinities attempt to speak to the heart of the current situation. $10. Additional donations welcome.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, many events and activities have been canceled, postponed or transitioned to a digital format; but, as life begins a return to normalcy, we are bringing back the weekly calendar, which will detail both virtual and in-person events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.