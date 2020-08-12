ART

Greensboro: Milking Butterflies photography exhibit

Through Sept. 6 at Highland Center for the Arts. Work by Cathy Cone, a photographer and painter, and her husband, master printer Jon Cone, based in East Topsham.

2875 Hardwick St. 802-533-2000, highlandartsvt.org.

Stowe: Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts

Through Nov. 13: Photographs from McAdams expansive oeuvre over the last 40 years featuring essential documentation of the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the 1980s and 1990s, humane in situ portraits of those with cognitive disabilities, cloistered nuns, hot walkers at the race track, Appalachians, and farmers as well as luminous photos of horses, oxen, goats.

Open for timed ticket entry Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with 45 minute viewing slots available at 10 and 11:15 a.m., and 1 and 2:15 p.m. 

90 Pond Street. Reserve a private viewing experience: bit.ly/hdacticket.

Stowe: Exposed: Vermont Edition 2020

Through October, Helen Day Art Center’s annual outdoor sculpture exhibition on display throughout the town of Stowe showcasing Vermont artists.

On the lawn of the Stowe Free Libarry and Helen Day Art Center, Pond Street, and in Stowe Village and along the recreation path.

helenday.com.

KIDS

Morrisville: Under the Wings Community Youth Outreach

Backpack giveaway Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks required. To sign up, 802-371-7696 or underthewings@myfairpoint.net.

VFW Post 9653, 28 VFW Street.

MUSIC

Morrisville: Morrisville Community Band

Free outdoor concerts every Thursday through Aug. 20. The music starts at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. There is plenty of room for social distancing. 

Peoples Academy band shell.

Stowe: American singer/songwriter Stephen Kellogg

Live music, food and outdoor fun, all properly socially distanced. Aug. 16, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

$25.  100% of ticket sales goes to Spruce Peak Cares’ partner charities. Wear your masks. Outdoor venue, 150 maximum.

Spruce Peak Village Green, 7412 Mountain Road. sprucepeak.com/communityconcerts.

Greensboro: Latin dance band Mal Maiz

Saturday, Aug. 15: The exuberant traditions of Afro-Caribbean rhythms woven with Central American tunes are this band’s signature sounds, 6:30 p.m. A blend of traditional cumbia, Latin and reggae creates a tapestry of world music with a contemporary and energetic twist. Sit on the lawn or patio. Free. Social distancing guidelines and masks required.

Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St. highlandartsvt.org.

THEATER

Glover: The Insurrection — Resurrection Service Circus

August 14-16, at 4 p.m., Bread and Puppet Theater presents flag dancers, stiltwalkers and the whole roaring, squawking menagerie of paper-mache beasts and divinities attempt to speak to the heart of the current situation. $10. Additional donations welcome.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, many events and activities have been canceled, postponed or transitioned to a digital format; but, as life begins a return to normalcy, we are bringing back the weekly calendar, which will detail both virtual and in-person events.

