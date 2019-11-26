BERLIN/MONTPELIER
Contra Dance
Nov. 30: 7:45 p.m. Instruction session. 8 to 11 p.m. George Marshall calling (Larks and Ravens), music by Wild Asparagus. Beginners, singles, newcomers welcome. Bring clean, soft-soled shoes. $5 children and low income, $10 adults, $15 dance supporters. Presented by Contradance Umbrella: first, third and fifth Saturday, year round. Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12. Tim Swartz, 225-8921, capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing, Facebook: Montpelier Contra Dance Umbrella.
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts: Albany Berkshire Ballet, “The Nutcracker”
Nov. 30: 3 and 7 p.m.
Dec. 1: 1 p.m. Local students join professional dancers in holiday favorite. Valerie Grivalsky of Hyde Park, Molly Parah of St. Albans, Adelaide Sullivan of Waitsfield. Lamoille Valley Dance Academy students: Aileeanna Foss, Evalette Foss, Cecelia Prescott, Lauren Riendeau, Amelia Rossiter, and Lowell Rossiter.
413-445-5382, ballet@albanyberkshire.org, albanyberkshireballet.org.
153 Main St. flynntix.org, flynncenter.org.
GREENSBORO
Ballet Wolcott: ‘The Nutcracker’
Dec. 7: 7 p.m.
Dec. 8: 2 p.m. Youth Company and students joined by community members. Costumes by local designers. Brandy Ofciarcik-Perez, artistic director. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St. Advance: $20, $15 seniors and students; day of show: $30/$20. 533-2000, highlandartsvt.org; balletwolcott.com, 802-888-5891.
WATERBURY CENTER
Grange Hall Cultural Center: Green Mountain Swing
Dec. 7: 7:30 p.m. Dance party with live 17-piece big band orchestra. No partner necessary. Bring soft-soled dancing shoes. Light refreshments. $20.
317 Howard Ave. Reservations: 802-244-4168 or grangehallcc@gmail.com.