LAMOILLE COUNTY
• Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
• Crisis Text Line: VT to 741741
• Lamoille County Mental Health Services: Crisis Team: 802-888-5026 (day); 802-888-8888 (after hours).
RSVP Bone Builders
Free exercise class to fight osteoporosis, improve balance.
Hyde Park: Tuesday and Friday, 10 to 11 a.m. Sterling View at Community Hall. Dan: 888-2190.
Johnson: Monday and Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m. Municipal Building. Linda, 635-7362.
Morrisville: Tuesday and Friday, 1 to 2 p.m. 24 Upper Main St. Maxine, 730-7485.
‘Falls Prevention’ Tai Chi
Mondays: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Improves balance, relieves arthritis pain, gently stretches. Free to seniors. Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Main St., Morrisville.
STOWE
Stowe Community Church
Christmas Fair
Dec. 7: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh, handmade and decorated wreaths; needlecraft, baked goods, ornaments and decorations, Rada cutlery, Treasures and Trinkets room, books by Pastor Will Vaus.
Labyrinth Walk (Inside)
Dec. 15: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free, all welcome.
253-7257, 137 Main St. info@stowechurch.com.
Stowe Town Hall: Community Connectivity Forum
Nov. 18: 5 to 7 p.m. Rep. Heidi E. Scheuermann, officials from VT Department of Public Service Telecom Division, internet and cell phone service providers. Topics: current broadband/fiber and cell phone assets, coverage of both, challenges and opportunities for high-quality service. Memorial Room, Akeley Memorial Building, 67 Main St. heidi@heidischeuermann.com.
Stowe Parks and Recreation
Nov. 28: 10 a.m. to noon. Fourth annual Turkey Skate. Fee. Stowe Arena.
Dec. 7: noon to 3 p.m. Welcome to Winter. Refreshments, music, games, crafts, round-trip wagon ride to visit Santa at Stowe Mercantile. David Gale Recreation Center. Free.
Dec. 21: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Skate with Santa. Fee. David Gale Recreation Center. 802-253-6138, stowerec.org.
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 30: 10th annual. More than 50 businesses, boutiques, galleries, sporting goods stores, specialty markets, etc. Stop by Small Business Saturday Welcome Center for free gifts, prizes from local stores, giveaways, free chocolate, coupons. Stowe Visitor Information Center, Stowe Kitchen Bath & Linens. gostowe.com/shop-small-stowe.
Spruce Peak Lights Festival
Nov. 30: 3:30 p.m. Lighting ceremony. Spruce Peak Ice Rink; reception follows in Whistle Pig Pavilion; fireworks. Sponsorship and tree dedication info: Hope Sullivan, 760-4634, hsullivan@sprucepeakarts.org.
Bingham Falls Master Plan Project
Dec. 1: Deadline for written comments to Susan Bulmer, northeastmparks regional Manager, susan.bulmer@vermont.gov. vtstateparks.com.
BARTON
Moonlight Madness Craft Fair
Dec. 7: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 21st annual. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa Visit. Items handmade or baked by vendor. Soup and sandwich local school fundraiser. Raffle table, $100 cash prize (one vendor, two customers; no purchase required); drawings at noon and 2 p.m. 1 to 3 p.m. Children's craft area. Booth space $15; sellers can register at 802-525-0084, moonlightmadness.info.
GREENSBORO
Community breakfast
Dec. 7, and first Saturday: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, pastries. By donation. Second Congregational Church, Main and Prospect streets. 888-3636, 2congo@myfairpoint.net.
Mary Queen of All Saints: Hunters Breakfast
Nov. 23, 24: 6 a.m. to noon. Eggs, ham, sausage, home fries, homemade toast and beverage. $9 adults, $5 age 10 and under.
Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 (new menu): Pancakes, Vermont maple syrup, ham, sausage, home fries and beverage; Breakfast Sandwiches, ham or sausage, home fries, beverage.
$9 adults, $5 age 10 and under.
Dec. 1: Raffle drawing.
St. Michael’s Church Hall, 256 The Bend Road. 472-5544.
HYDE PARK
Holiday Market
Nov. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make a card for a veteran or elder. 50/50 raffle. Pie sale, $10 each. Soup and sandwiches for lunch. Hyde Park VFW, 129 VFW Drive, off Route 15. Val, 802-793-9388.
Hyde Park Community Circle: North Hyde Park Wreath Lighting
Nov. 29: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Warm drinks, singing; bring ornaments to donate; purchase a light in honor of loved one or special occasion. Deb Henderson, 851-8136. Gihon Valley Hall, 5503 VT-100. Liz Courtney, 730-3374, gihonvalleyhall@gmail.com.
Hyde Park Christmas Craft Fair
Dec. 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 42nd annual. Hyde Park Elementary School Gym, 50 Main St. Sponsored by Second Congregational Church. 888-3636 (leave message).
Trinity Assembly of God: Annual Christmas Craft Fair
Dec. 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Craft tables, Cookie Walk and Bake Sale, Chinese Auction. Lunch (hot dog, choice of two soups, chips, drink) $3.50.
802-888-3201. 627 VT-15.
JEFFERSONVILLE
Let’s Do Lunch!
Nov. 27 (Fourth Wednesday): 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Take-out available. Thanksgiving Celebration. Hot turkey sandwiches, sides, homemade desserts. Noon. Prize Bingo. Usually some vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. Free, donations welcome. Sponsored by Cambridge Recreation Board and community volunteers. Second Congregational UCC, 16 Church St. Nanci Lepsic, 343-2372.
JOHNSON
Waterman Masonic Lodge: Homemade Pie Sale
Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. First come, first served. Cash or check only. Benefits Johnson Chapter 65 Order of the Eastern Star. Corner of Main Street/Route 15. 888-5116.
MORRISVILLE
River Arts Photo Co-op
Nov. 21, and Third Thursday: 6 to 8 p.m. Photography enthusiasts gather, share feedback and knowledge.
Annual Photography Contest
Nov. 22: submission deadline. Accepting photographs taken from Jan. 1 through Nov. 22, 2019. Photographer must attend at least one Photo Co-op meeting. Prizes. Submission guidelines: riverartsvt.org. Submit images to info@riverartsvt.org.
74 Pleasant St. 802-888-1261, riverartsvt.org.
VFW Craft, Bake and Vendor Sale
Nov. 23: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soup and sandwich lunch available. VFW Post 9653, Pleasant Street. Limited spaces still available: Nancy, 802-793-7973.
Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County: Thanksgiving Day
Nov. 25: RSVP deadline for home delivery: 802-888-5011.
Nov. 28: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Home delivery available to those pre-registered.
Nov. 28: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Traditional Thanksgiving Feast, 24 Upper Main St. By donation.
To volunteer or make food donation, sign up at mowlc.org. Senior hotline: 1-800-642-5119.
Copley Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale
Nov. 26: 8 a.m. to noon. Copley Hospital Art Gallery, 528 Washington Highway. Lois A. Keith, 888-3701, loiskeith5@gmail.com.
Home Instead Senior Care: ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ Holiday Tree
Through Dec. 4: Tree decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first name or code and gift suggestions. Choose ornament, buy gift, attach ornament to gift, return to store. No wrapping needed. Kinney Drug, 97 Morrisville Plaza. 802-860-4663; beasantatoasenior.com; imreadytocare.com.
Central Vermont Adult Basic Education
Dec. 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prepare for GED exams (age 16+, not in high school). 52 Portland St. 888-5531, cvabe.org/ged.
Lamoille Family Center: Annual Holiday Project
Dec. 6: Recipient registration deadline; call Wendy at 802-888-5229.
Dec. 14: Designated Toys for Tots site for Lamoille County for pre-registered Lamoille County families.
Drop off new, unwrapped games, toys, puzzles, books, and gifts. Donate coins at NAPA Auto Parts and Turning Heads Salon in Morrisville. Send checks: Lamoille Family Center, 480 Cady’s Falls Road.
United Way of Lamoille County: Teen (13 to 18) Gift Card Program
Dec. 6: Deadline (1) to donate $25 gift cards or certificates from local book or clothing stores, Amazon, Walmart, movie theaters, restaurants, at United Way office inside TD Bank or TD Bank drive-through. Deadline (2) for parents of youth 13 to 18 to apply for the program by phone or in person (proof of income required). New participants take priority over families helped in previous years.
Week of Dec. 16: Parents who qualify can pick up cards during normal office hours.
The Manor's Holiday Craft Fair
Dec. 7: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters, vendors, items from Gramma's Kitchen, all residents; plus items from Pampered Chef, Thirty One, Usborne Books, Quilted Crafts and a White Elephant table of treasures. 1:30 to 2 p.m. Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. 577 Washington Highway, across from Copley Hospital. Life Enrichment Director, Laurie Shapleigh, 802-888-8735.
20th Annual Festival of Lights
Dec. 7: 4:30 p.m. Parade starts at Peoples Academy. Make a float, drive a truck or tractor, walk with a sign, etc. Santa and Mrs. Claus at Oxbow after parade (photo op at Pavilion), hot chocolate, flame throwers, and more. Tammy Friedrich, 279-3330.
Lamoille Chamber of Commerce Mixer
Dec. 10: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To benefit new Clarina Howard Nichols Center. Bring donations for the shelter: gift cards for food, gas, etc.; garbage bags, laundry pods, paper towels, toilet paper, towels; postage and copy paper. 120 Northgate Plaza, Suite 3. clarina.org. Register: conta.cc/2X2trEE. Tess Milner, Office Manager; 802-888-7607.
United Way of Lamoille County: "Adopt a Senior in Need"
Dec. 13: Gift donation deadline. Local residents and businesses needed to help 40 seniors for the 2019 Holiday Season. To sponsor a senior, call 802-888-3252, ask for Jim. uwlamoille.org.
Central Vermont Council on Aging
Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday: Helpline assistance only. Suite 1, 109 Professional Drive. Appointments and Helpline: 1-800- 642-5119. cvcoa.org.
Games at Lamoille Civic Center
Mah jong: Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon.
Card games: Thursday, 1 to 3 p.m.
24 Upper Main St. Nancy Alty, 888-7203; lamoillecountyciviccenter.com.
Breakfast on Us
Monday to Friday: 7 to 9 a.m. Free. Pizza to go. United Community Church, 84 Upper Main St. 888-2225.
WATERBURY
Waterbury Area Senior Center
Monday and Friday: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Strength training excercise group for seniors over 65. Free.
Sue: 244-7909.
Nov. 22: 1 p.m. Waterbury Historical Society: Thanksgiving Traditions, Stories and Memories. Come early for lunch; light refreshments at talk.
25: Reservation deadline for dinners, take-out meals and rides. Call Jodi.
Nov. 28: noon. Residents over age 60 can bring up to four family members. Free.
Donations: money for gifts or unwrapped gifts for seniors: Albert Caron, 244-7202; Marge Gulyas, 802-793-0879.
14 Stowe St. Jodi: 244-1234, director@wasca.org.
Bridgeside Books: The Giving Tree & Children’s Literacy Foundation
Nov. 22 to Dec. 24: 20 percent discount on children's books purchased for donation to CLiF. New books only (purchased at BB or elsewhere) will be placed under the Giving Tree. clifonline.org.
Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 802-244-1441, bridgesidebooks.com.
Waterbury Community Center Feasibility Study
Dec. 17: 6 p.m. Concept presented and discussed. Feb. 4, 2020: 6:30 p.m. Future direction for the project discuss.
May 2020: Completion of feasibility study.
Steele Community Room, Municipal Center, 28 N. Main St. Steve Lotspeich, Waterbury Community Planner, 802-244-1012 or slotspeich@waterburyvt.com.
River of Light Lantern Parade
Dec. 7: 5 p.m. 10th annual parade.
Departs from Thatcher Brook Primary School, 47 Stowe St.
MK Monley/MakerSphere, 802-272-6557, makerspherevt.com/education.