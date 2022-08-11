Spanish in Waterbury Center
Fall small group adult Spanish classes, interactive online with Zoom, beginning week of September 12; five levels. Learn from a native speaker. Our 16th year. For details: www.spanishwaterburycenter.com, call 585-1025 or email spanishparavos@gmail.com.
