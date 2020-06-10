Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum, now open Friday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Capacity limited to 10 visitors. Masks required. 1 S. Main St. Stowe. Information: 253-9911, vtssm.org.
Burlington Rediscover Jazz Festival, numerous live streams through June 14. Information: facebook.com/discoverjazzvt.
Lamoille County Chamber of Commerce online meeting about Act 148, the state’s food-composting law. June 15, 5-6:30 p.m. Email questions can in advance to outreach@lrsmwd.org or executivedirector@lamoillechamber.com. Zoom link: bit.ly/lamoillecomposting. Meeting ID: 844 5521 3203. Password: 405911.
ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain offers STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camps this summer, beginning June 22-26. Up to 18 participants. 1 College St., Burlington. Information: echovermont.org.
Waterbury Center Community Church takeout community dinner. June 25, 4-6 p.m. Meat or veggie lasagna, salad, roll and dessert. Drive through to the porch behind the church for order and delivery to vehicle. $8. Route 100, next to Cold Hollow Cider Mill. 244-8089.
White Water Gallery exhibit: “Men God Forgot or Men Who Forgot God.” Every Sunday through July 12. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment. 5 River St., East Hardwick. 563-2037.
Vermont Dance Alliance: “Where do we go from here?” Online meetings to discuss how to connect in the world of COVID-19. Meetings June 23 and July 7, 7-8 p.m. Link to June 23 meeting: bit.ly/vermontdance1. Password: dancetalk. Link to July 7 meeting: bit.ly/vermontdance2. Password: dancetalk2. Information: vermontdance.org.
Natural Resources Management Academy, weeklong summer event for teens, July 13-17. Learn about natural resources and the environment. No cost, but registration required at uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.
